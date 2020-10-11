Matthews Southern Comfort: Woodstock

At the end of this month it will be 50 years since this single reached the top of the UK charts.
It was written by Joni Mitchell, who did not make it to the Woodstock festival, so it is based on what her then boyfriend Graham Nash told her about the event.
Matthews Southern Comfort were led by Iain Matthews, who had previously been in Fairport Convention, sharing vocal duties with Judie Dyble and then Sandy Denny. This is their own arrangement of Joni Mitchell's song.
Now based in the Netherlands, Matthews has appeared on more than 100 LPs and is still touring - see his website.
No comments:
Post a comment