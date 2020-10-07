Wednesday, October 07, 2020

The bridge over the Trent that allowed horses to cross between the Nottingham and Grantham Canals

One day in 2018 I discovered the entrances to the still navigable Nottingham Canal and the derelict Grantham Canal almost opposite one another on the banks of the Trent.

What I learnt yesterday is that there used to be a wooden bridge over the river here to allow horses hauling narrow boats to cross from one canal to the other.

It was swept away in the floods of 1875, but you can see it in the tweet above.

