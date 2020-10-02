Frank Windsor (1928-2020)

The death of the actor Frank Windsor was announced today.
In the 1960s he was, if not the most famous police officer on television, then the most famous sidekick. His character John Watt accompanied Stratford Johns' Charlie Barlow through the popular series Z Cars and Softly, Softly.
You can view them both in this clip from a 1968 episode of Softly, Softly. We first see Frank Windsor with my early hero Norman Bowler as Detective Sergeant Harry Hawkins and then the mighty Stratford Johns comes in.
BBC Genome tells me that this episode (Take Them in Singles) was first broadcast at 8pm on 10 October 1968. Which explains why I have memories of lying in bed, hearing the theme music for Softly, Softly and wishing I could watch it.
