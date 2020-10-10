The whole of Malcolm in the Middle is on the Channel 4 website

Here is another public service announcement along the lines of my revelation that the whole of Waking the Dead is on the BBC iPlayer
Go to the Channel 4 site and you will find that all 151 episodes of Malcom in the Middle can be watched there for free.
This was a comedy about family life and coming of age, screened between 2000 and 2006, with none of the cloying scenes that such a description can suggest.
The parents - slightly larger than life and a little scary, like all parents - were briliantly played by Jane Kaczmarek and Bryan Cranston. The latter, of course, went on to find even greater fame in Breaking Bad.
