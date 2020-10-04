Six of the Best 964

"For all of the country’s flaws, Britain is not America. Trying to understand its racial dynamics through the lens of another country’s does more to obscure than to illuminate the situation that black Britons like myself actually face." Tomiwa Owolade argues that its time to stop imposing American views about race on Britain.
The anthropologist James Suzman believes is is the perfect time to rein in our unsustainable work habits. Elle Hunt looks at the case she makes.
Rosie Lindsay says Leicestershire needs a green recovery.
Paul McParlan examines the tragedy of Albert Johanneson, the pioneer who paved the way for Black footballers at the top.
"England’s Co-operative Movement is the first book to tell the intriguing story of England’s co-op architecture, from much-loved corner shops through huge department stores to the factories and warehouses that supplied them." Lynn Pearson selects her 10 favourite Co-op buildings.
