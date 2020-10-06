Tom Brake is the new director of Unlock Democracy

Tom Brake, who was Liberal Democrat MP for Carshalton and Wallington in London between 1997 and 2019, was named today as the new democracy of Unlock Democracy.
This pressure group declares on its website:
We want a democratic society that centres equality and justice for all, and a political system that reflects and upholds the values we collectively share.
We want our democratic society protected by a new and codified constitution that is built and owned by the people.
