Lord Bonkers' Diary: Britons never will be slaves

This entry completes are latest visit to Bonkers Hall. If you have been, thanks for reading. You can also read this diary in the current issue of Liberator, which can be downloaded free from the magazine's website.
Sunday
Call me a dangerous Radical, but I have some sympathy with the sentiment that Britons never will be slaves, so I have always been one to defend the mafficking at the Last Night of the Proms. (Besides, I have made a neat profit from the European Union flags bought by the Promenaders outside the Royal Albert Hall in recent years.) Equally, I defend our own Glee Club at Conference from those who would replace it with a discussion on equality in the workplace with only carrot juice served. (It would be invidious to mention Jo Swinson in this context.)
How we shall manage this year when everyone is attending virtually on The Zoom I know not, but I look forward to seeing you there.
No comments:
Post a comment