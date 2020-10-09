Lib Dems slip behind Greens in latest opinion poll

It's only one poll, but this is far from encouraging.
The latest YouGov opinion poll shows the following levels of support for the parties:
%
Conservatives 41
Labour 38
Green Party 6
Liberal Democrats 5
The messages the vaguely interested voter will have heard from the party in recent weeks is that we have not been listening and that we have watered down our commitment to the EU. So perhaps this poll finding should not be such a surprise.
Meanwhile Ed Davey continues his listening tour...
