Will Ed Davey please stop using his rare media opportunities to attack his own party?

I thought I would be a loyal Liberal Democrat and blog about Ed Davey's appearamce on ITV's Acting Prime Minister podcast, so I started to listen to it.
Literally the first thing Ed tells his interviewer is:
"I've had to give the party some truths, namely that we've had a bit of a bad time in the last five years - three poor election results - and I've said 'Look, we've got to wake up and smell the coffee'."
The idea that Ed is aware we have had a bad time of late and ordinary party members have not noticed it is just silly.
As I blogged back in back in Nick Clegg's day:
Political activists now exist chiefly as a sort of stage army that can be brought on so their own leader can look tough by criticising them. It's no life for a grown up.
It's sometimes a relief never to vote for the winning candidate in a leadership election . . .
