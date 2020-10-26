Apprenticeships minister repeats lies about free school meal vouchers

The newspaper reports her as saying she is
aware of reports in other parts of the country of schools, supermarkets and parents raising concerns that vouchers were not always used to provide food.
She may be aware of such reports, but they will be false. The vouchers can only be used to pay for food and groceries.
I shall be charitable and assume she is ill informed rather than being deliberately deceitful.
Note too her reference to "other part of the country". Is she saying that, while people in the South of England can be trusted, this is not the case further north?
