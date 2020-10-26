England clinch the series against Pakistan in 1971

With the first two tests drawn of this 1971 series, the last day of the third and final one saw Pakistan chasing 230 to win the match and the series. They could not manage it and England bowled them out to win by 25 runs. Some of the umpiring looks trigger happy by modern standards.
It's an unusual England attack as it features three front-line spinners: the captain Ray Illingworth, Norman Gifford (sometimes preferred to his fellow left-armer Derek Underwood in this period) and the wrist spinner Robin Hobbs.
Our opening attack was Peter Lever and Richard Hutton. The latter was the son of the great England batsman Len Hutton, which did his career no harm. He did reasonably well in the five tests he played, but lost out to Tony Greig in the contest to be the team's regular allrounder.
Characteristically, Basil D'Oliveira makes an important contribution here with his seamers.
You can find the full scorecard of this test on Wikipedia.
No comments:
Post a comment