Sunday, October 04, 2020

Helen Reddy: Angie Baby


I'd been thinking of including a Helen Reddy song here for some time and then came the news that she had died.

Though she is more or less forgotten now, she sold a lot of records in the Seventies and was even cast in a leading role in a Disney family film, Pete's Dragon.

Most of the coverage this week was about Reddy's feminist anthem I am Woman, which was all the more effective for sounding middle of the road and Radio 2 friendly.

But some of her hits, such as this and Delta Dawn, had a surprising edge.

