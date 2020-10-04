Helen Reddy: Angie Baby

I'd been thinking of including a Helen Reddy song here for some time and then came the news that she had died.
Though she is more or less forgotten now, she sold a lot of records in the Seventies and was even cast in a leading role in a Disney family film, Pete's Dragon.
Most of the coverage this week was about Reddy's feminist anthem I am Woman, which was all the more effective for sounding middle of the road and Radio 2 friendly.
But some of her hits, such as this and Delta Dawn, had a surprising edge.
