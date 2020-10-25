Nothing I learnt in school mathematics after the age of 12 has been of use to me since

So here's one tweet Bradley has not deleted:
Bradley is talking nonsense because this measure of poverty is based upon median income not mean income, and he appears not to understand the difference.
Except 1 in 3 kids don't live in poverty, thats an absolute fallacy. Labour's measure of 'relative' poverty is meaningless. If Richard Branson gets richer, more kids get 'relatively' impoverished. Its just an arbitrary line on income, ignoring things like local cost of living etc https://t.co/UpOyDBgtdJ— Ben Bradley MP (@BBradley_Mans) October 22, 2020
This is absolutely right.— Jonathan Portes (@jdportes) October 19, 2020
Probability/statistics is *by far* the most important branch of maths - both for everyday life and to be an informed citizen. Hopelessly underemphasised in curriculum. https://t.co/DjTdTvxDWP
Bradley has a degree in Politics, apparently achievable without any knowledge of statistics.
Having dropped out twice before getting that one the mode of his university achievement is to leave without taking a degree.
In my more cynical moments I think that maybe the country would benefit from banning anyone with a Politics or PPE degree from elected office.
