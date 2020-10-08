The Brexit revolution continues to devour its children - now it's Steve Baker

Steve Baker didn't just want Brexit: he wants the European Union to be "wholly torn down".
But that is no longer enough for the revolutionaries who have taken over the Conservative Party.
Hence this denunciation on The Conservative Woman blog:
Baker blames his critics for misunderstanding him, but is sounding more like a Labour frontbencher than the sensible Tory backbencher we thought him to be.
It is indeed odd that he positions himself as the champion of the white working classes yet at the same time lambasts them for being ‘racists’ and not realising how very ‘privileged’ they are. Baker epitomises disjointed thinking by championing causes which help these dispossessed Britons yet simultaneously insults them with spurious denunciations of racism.
He is tearing up all of his good work. He can’t position himself as a ‘moderate’ yet partake in race-baiting. Baker may think he is a unifying force but he is being divisive. Thanks to the government’s fear campaign and economic damage Britons are worried and scared. They don’t deserve to be harangued like this by Baker or anyone else.
Prioritising feelings about racism above evidence, as Baker has done, feeds the fragile, childish identity politics zealots, for whom emotion rules all and reaching the highest echelons of victimhood is a legitimate, and lucrative, goal. Is this why Baker now resembles the contemporary Tory, a post-liberal Puritan masquerading as a conservative, seeking publicity while insulting his core voters? Or is his recent woke awakening a way to distract from the fact that he capitulates and then grovels at the first opportunity when confronted by the government?
With its championing of the working class and its opposition to any curtailment of liberty, even because of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Conservative Woman has more in common with Class War than it does with the traditions of the Conservative Party.
No comments:
Post a comment