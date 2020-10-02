Community land trust bids to buy Norbury Hill in Shropshire

From BBC News:
Norbury Hill, situated between the Stiperstones and Long Mynd in Shropshire, has an asking price of about £200,000.
The Middle Marches Community Land Trust wants to bring the 94 acres back into public ownership and has raised most of the funds it needs.
The trust is appealing for pledges to find the last £50,000 in 24 hours.
Oliver Goode, from the land trust, said: "It [the hill] used to be wonderful flowerage meadow, which has gradually diminished over time.
"What we want to do is bring the whole meadow back into its former glory so it can provide the biodiversity, so that plants and insects can come together to improve it."
This is clearly a good cause, though I don't see how it can involve bringing the land "back into public ownership". Surely it has always been privately owned?
I walked over Norbury Hill when I was on my way from Bishop's Castle to see the Stiperstones for the very first time.
In those days I sometimes took a radio with me, so I can date this walk precisely. It took place on the day England beat Poland 3-0 at Wembley, taking an important step towards qualifying for the 1990 World Cup.
And that was 3 June 1989.
