IICSA evidence on Lord Janner to be heard mainly in private

The hearings for the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse's strand on the treatment of allegations against Lord Janner opened this morning.
They will investigate the the actions of police, prosecutors, Leicestershire County Council and the Labour Party.
Most of the inquiry's hearing are livestreamed on its website, but most of those for the Janner strand will be held in private. The Guardian says some journalists are being allowed to watch proceedings, but will be restricted in what they can report.
The inquiry is not designed to rule on Lord Janner's guilt or innocence, but I am reminded of the way that the press had to go to court in 1991 to win the right to report the trial of Frank Beck, who was convicted of abusing children in several county council homes in Leicestershire.
