Friday, October 30, 2020

Pontefract Baghill: The least used station in West Yorkshire


When I was a student 40 years ago or more, there were two rail routes from Sheffield to York.

The loco-hauled trains passed through the near-derelict station at Normanton and did not travel via Leeds as they do today.

Or you could take a DMU along the Dearne Valley line and pass through Pontefract Baghill.

Baghill is now the least used station in West Yorkshire, but I remember the line as being well used. 

Like all Dearne Valley stations, it is below the level of the track because of mining subsidence.

