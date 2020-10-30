Pontefract Baghill: The least used station in West Yorkshire

When I was a student 40 years ago or more, there were two rail routes from Sheffield to York.
The loco-hauled trains passed through the near-derelict station at Normanton and did not travel via Leeds as they do today.
Or you could take a DMU along the Dearne Valley line and pass through Pontefract Baghill.
Baghill is now the least used station in West Yorkshire, but I remember the line as being well used.
Like all Dearne Valley stations, it is below the level of the track because of mining subsidence.
