John Rogers discusses This Other London with Arthur Smith

I often post videos of John Rogers' walks here, but he has also written a book: This Other London: Adventures in the Overlooked City.
Here, in two interviews, he talks to Arthur Smith about it, as well as the research he does for Russell Brand.
