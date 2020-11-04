Wednesday, November 04, 2020

John Rogers discusses This Other London with Arthur Smith


I often post videos of John Rogers' walks here, but he has also written a book: This Other London: Adventures in the Overlooked City.

Here, in two interviews, he talks to Arthur Smith about it, as well as the research he does for Russell Brand.

