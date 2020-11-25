"A genuine attempt at reforming the 'wiring' of the British state would require taking the kind of systems-approach that Cummings waxes lyrical about and applying it to the entire system of policy design and delivery; looking at the relationships between central and local government as well as the proliferation of non-elected regional bodies and the private sector. This is, of course, conceptually, and practically, much harder than pretending you can solve the problem by hiring a few misfits into Downing Street and setting exams for civil servants." Sam Freedman argues that Dominic Cummings never got to grips with the means needed to deliver his ends.
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Six of the Best 978
William Barter identifies a fault line within the Liberal Democrats.
Antony Blinken, who will be Joe Biden's secretary of state, talks about Russia, Putin and Donald Trump.
Neil Woods, who was himself an undercover detective, on the dangers of the government's new bill on covert intelligence.
"And then there’s I’m Not In Love. I once met a guy who told me when he first heard it … Well, I hoped he was going to say, 'it was the best song ever.' Nope, he said his marriage broke up!" Kevin Godley reminisces with We Are Cult.
TV Cream celebrates the career of Des O'Connor.
