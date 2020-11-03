Six of the Best 972

"In Nebraska I walked the main street of a former town district where the street and the curbs and the lines for angle parking were still there, but the rest of the place was just foundations and neatly tended grass. In western Kansas I drove through a boarded-up town with a sign along the highway asking passersby to pray for the town." Ian Frazier calls on the Democrats to reconnect with rural America.
Political decision-making is failing our urban green spaces, argue Nicola Dempsey and Julian Dobson.
Corinne Silva and Val Williams are studying the collaboration between the local history pioneer W.G. Hoskins and the photographer F.L. Attenborough (father of Richard and David): "Attenborough ... depicted the remoteness of the Leicestershire Hills and the edge of Rutland, the expanses of heathland, fragmented buildings, and the ridges and furrows of medieval farming."
A sensitive young rebel before James Dean and a 'Method' man before Marlon Brando, Montgomery Clift has a complicated legacy. But why isn't he remembered like those burning out young and beautiful? Brogan Morris investigates.
Manfred Mann remembers the kindness of Burt Bacharach.
