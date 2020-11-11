Malcolm Turnbull skewers climate change scepticism

Great stuff from the former Australian prime minister as he takes on The Australian’s editor-at-large, Paul Kelly. The Australian is a newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch.
Turnbull sums up the tactics of the right on climate change perfectly:
The company you work for and its friends in politics, like Trump and others, have turned this issue of physics into an issue of values or identity. ... Saying that you believe or disbelieve in global warming is like saying you believe or disbelieve in gravity.
You've turned something that should be a question of engineering and economics into undiluted ideology and idiocy and we are paying the price in delayed action to address global warming.
And he is a distant relation of Angela Lansbury too.
