Market Harborough locomotive shed photographed in 1959

I blogged the other day about how the water for Market Harborough locomotive shed came from the canal.
That post had photos of the sluice at the top of Logan Street where it was drawn off and the pipe that carried it across the Welland.
I've now foundone of where it came out.
It was taken on 30 October 1959 and shows a locomotive beside the shed's water column.
The caption on Geograph runs:
The building in the top right of the photo, behind the signal box, is the Midland goods shed I photographed in July 2017. It was demolished as part of the works to straighten the line through Market Harborough station.
'Vulcan' - the final 'Austerity' 2-8-0 - at Market Harborough. View eastwards, north of Market Harborough station: ex-Midland Main line, London St Pancras to the North, junction with the ex-LNW Rugby - Peterborough line. No 90732 'Vulcan' was built in 5/45 as No. 79312, shipped to France after VE-Day and was stored at Calais, but it worked on the SNCF until shipped back to England in 1947, to be loaned to the LNER at March in 11/47; it stayed on the ER after Nationalisation (as No. 90732) and was withdrawn in 9/62.
