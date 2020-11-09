A walk along the railway from Farnsfield to Southwell

This is a well-made video of a walk along the abandoned railway between Farnsfield and Southwell in Nottinghamshire.
I once visited Farnsfield to photograph the grave of an obscure writer and I have known and loved Southwell and its cathedral for most of my life.
You can see my own photos of Southwell station and the huge mill beside it on this blog.
I caught the bus from Southwell to Farnsfield, but it looks an attractive walk with some relics of the railway left to enjoy.
And I do agree it would make a great heritage railway, ideally running as far as Rolleston to connect with Nottingham to Lincoln trains.
Meanwhile, they question of how to pronounce 'Southwell' remains unanswered.
