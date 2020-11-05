"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, November 05, 2020
City Road: Islington’s abandoned Tube station
Another interesting video from Jago Hazzard, who I believe was a minor character in Poldark.
And Colour My Days has some photos of City Road Basin on the Regent's Canal.
