Lord Bonkers' Diary: "That tangerine baboon you have in the White House"

People make cynical remarks about his Marconi share and the number of orphans in Rutland, but there is no denying it: he's a wise old bird.
So, on this note of triumph, let's end our week at Bonkers Hall.
Wednesday
I write these words in front of the Library fire as the first results are about to come in from America.
When I spoke to the Governor of New Rutland – the State founded by settlers who left Oakham Quay aboard the Mayfly – he was confident that the forces of light will prevail. “But what,” I asked him, “if that tangerine baboon you have in the White House refuses to accept defeat?” His answer is that they would “send in the seals”.
As I pointed out, if you want an animal to do that job then sea lions are a better bet: they are more aggressive and if it turns into a siege they could balance balls on their noses and play horns to entertain the children. Still, I did offer the services of The Great Seal of Rutland. Though of a naturally pacific disposition, he could undoubtedly come up with a good left hook if called upon to do so.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
