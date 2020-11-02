"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, November 02, 2020
Coping with lockdown: The Belper Moo
This is how the Derbyshire town of Belper relieved the stress of lockdown in the spring.
The townsfolk would moo from their doors and windows at 6.30 every evening.
