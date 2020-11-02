Monday, November 02, 2020

Coping with lockdown: The Belper Moo


This is how the Derbyshire town of Belper relieved the stress of lockdown in the spring. 

The townsfolk would moo from their doors and windows at 6.30 every evening.

It seemed to help.

