A short video about Mary Wollstonecraft

Mary Wollstonecraft is in the news today because of Maggi Hambling's new memorial to her, which it is fair to say has received a mixed response.
I don't want to pass judgment on it too quickly. I like Hambling's memorial to Benjamin Britten on the beach at Aldeburgh, but possibly as much for the way she commissioned a small local engineering firm to make it as anything else.
So here is a good short video about Wollstonecraft. It ends at Old St Pancras Church, which is one of my favourite London places.
