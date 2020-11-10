Tuesday, November 10, 2020

A short video about Mary Wollstonecraft

Mary Wollstonecraft is in the news today because of Maggi Hambling's new memorial to her, which it is fair to say has received a mixed response.

I don't want to pass judgment on it too quickly. I like Hambling's memorial to Benjamin Britten on the beach at Aldeburgh, but possibly as much for the way she commissioned a small local engineering firm to make it as anything else.

So here is a good short video about Wollstonecraft. It ends at Old St Pancras Church, which is one of my favourite London places.

