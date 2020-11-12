Man charged in Russian sausage tycoon sauna crossbow killing

At least, headline about it won our award on consecutive days.
There was Russia's 'Sausage King' Murdered With Crossbow In Sauna.
And then Russian 'Sausage King' investigators find man handcuffed to bed.
The latest news comes from the Russian Legal Information Agency:
Investigators have charged Alexander Mavridi, a defendant in a case over murdering Myasnaya Imperia and Ozeretskiye Kolbasy companies owner Vladimir Marugov, with extortion and illegal deprivation of freedom, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.
Charges have been also brought against Mavridi’s alleged accomplice Konstantin Barsky.
