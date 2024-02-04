Sunday, February 04, 2024

A podcast on The Mousetrap and Dennis O'Neill

If you enjoy Agatha Christie then I can recommend the podcast All About Agatha. It recently finished the considerable task of discussing her novels, and is now looking at Christie the dramatist.

The latest All About Agatha tackles The Mousetrap. Fittingly for a podcast covering the longest-running play in history, it weighs in at over four hours.

Regular readers of this blog will know that genesis of The Mousetrap was a real-life tragedy: the death of a 12-year-old foster child, Dennis O'Neill, in 1945.

This podcast puts him at its centre by including an interview with Philip O'Neill, who is (or would have been) Dennis's nephew.

I'm pleased to have had a little to do with bringing this about.

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)