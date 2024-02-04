A podcast on The Mousetrap and Dennis O'Neill

The latest All About Agatha tackles The Mousetrap. Fittingly for a podcast covering the longest-running play in history, it weighs in at over four hours.
Regular readers of this blog will know that genesis of The Mousetrap was a real-life tragedy: the death of a 12-year-old foster child, Dennis O'Neill, in 1945.
This podcast puts him at its centre by including an interview with Philip O'Neill, who is (or would have been) Dennis's nephew.
I'm pleased to have had a little to do with bringing this about.
