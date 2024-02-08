Curzon Street: Jago Hazzard visits Birmingham's oldest and newest station

Curzon Street was Birmingham's first railway station, served by Grand Junction Railway trains from Liverpool and Manchester and by London and Birmingham Railway trains from Euston.
When Birmingham New Street was opened in 1854, it was relegated to being a goods station and survived in this form until the 1960s.
Now the site is being redeveloped as the Birmingham terminus - indeed the Northern terminus - of HS2. It's Grade I Listed entrance building will form part of the new station.
Jago Hazzard's video covers both its past and its future - you can support Jago's videos via his Patreon page.
