What on earth is psychogeography? John Rogers explains

John was interviewed recently for The Tap Into Podcast about his walks and videos.
As the podcast puts it:
January 31st 2024 and author, flaneur, youtube sensation and friend of the Tap John Rogers chatted to a sold out crowd about his life, his influences and to discuss just "What on Earth is psychogeography?'.
A fascinating evening talking about our relationship with the built environment, bad jazz, the Situationists and why you should never shoot a hare amongst an awful lot of other things
