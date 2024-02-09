Friday, February 09, 2024

What on earth is psychogeography? John Rogers explains

I post John Rogers' videos here regularly. In an attempt to be fair, I limit myself to one a month, never choose his most recent and always include a link to his Patreon account.

John was interviewed recently for The Tap Into Podcast about his walks and videos. 

As the podcast puts it:

January 31st 2024 and author, flaneur, youtube sensation and friend of the Tap John Rogers chatted to a sold out crowd about his life, his influences and to discuss just "What on Earth is psychogeography?'. 
A fascinating evening talking about our relationship with the built environment, bad jazz, the Situationists and why you should never shoot a hare amongst an awful lot of other things

Listen to his interview here.

