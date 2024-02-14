The Hulmes Ferry: A tiny passenger ferry across the Manchester Ship Canal

Here's something I hadn't heard until today. There is a little ferry in the west of the city that takes foot passengers across the Manchester Ship Canal.
The Hulme's Ferry connects Flixton and Irlam. It was included in the 1885 Act that allowed the canal to be built to replace a low bridge across the River Irwell that had to be demolished. I hadn't realised until now that the canal is largely a canalisation of the Irwell.
I can't find a page that gives this year's dates and hours of operation for the ferry, but it looks worth the effort of finding them if you live in Manchester.
That's a little sailing dinghy!
