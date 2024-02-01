The Joy of Six 1200

"We’re not where we want to be in the polls, the election draws closer with every passing day, because we’re media homeless people generally don’t know what we stand for now there’s no strong USP like opposing Brexit. We have good economic and social policies. They really could be an asset if we articulated them more strongly." Matthew Pennell
says a neo-Beveridge vision that rewards and brings kindness and generosity back to the mainstream of British politics could be the ticket for the Lib Dems.
Louise Tickle explains why she has fought for years to report what goes on in family courts: "Power exercised in secret is dangerous. We all behave better when someone is watching. And the plight of parents and children who end up in family courts and how the system deals with them needs to be seen - and shouted about."
Glen O'Hara on the perfect storm that is hitting the humanities in British higher education.
"Supporters of Brexit envisioned a rejuvenated Britain, regaining sovereignty and experiencing fewer regulatory constraints. They imagined a country liberated from Brussels and Luxembourg, able to independently navigate its future, potentially leading to greater liberty and economic efficiency. However, this perspective failed to understand the EU’s function and the implications of breaking away from it." Emmanuel Comte
offers a libertarian critique of Brexit - and on the Institute of Economic Affairs website too.'
"After all, the argument goes, why do we even need music criticism when the whole world’s music is instantly available at the touch of a button?" John Doran provides a good answer to this question.
Richard Luck celebrates Robert Mitchum, the last Hollywood legend: "Although he made countless cracking pictures - Cape Fear, The Night Of The Hunter, Thunder Road, The Lusty Men and Farewell, My Lovely to name but five - Mitchum's indifference and ready wit means that his fame hinges as much on what he said as the movies he made."
