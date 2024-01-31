The drowned village of Derwent emerges from the waters of Ladybower Reservoir

The Derbyshire village of Derwent was sacrificed to the construction of Ladybower Reservoir during the second world war. Its buildings had all been demolished by the autumn of 1943 and the site was underwater by the end of the following year.
There was something haunting about the way the church spire was left standing above the waters of the reservoir. The glory of reaching it proved too much of a temptation to swimmers. and it was dynamited at the end of 1947.
This video from Trekking Exploration - why not subscribe to their YouTube account? - was shot in the summer of 2022, when the reservoir was particularly low. But already the mud was waiting to trap careless walkers...
No comments:
Post a Comment