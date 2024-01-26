Friday, January 26, 2024

Harborough District Council may add more buildings to its list of heritage assets


Harborough District Council, reports the Harborough Mail, has launched a consultation on adding a number of historic buildings to its list of heritage assets.

  • Former Nat West, Barclays and HSBC banks in Market Harborough
  • Former Station, Kibworth Beauchamp
  • Husbands Bosworth Airfield, Sibbertoft Road, Husbands Bosworth
  • Tollgate Cottage, Lutterworth Road, Bitteswell
  • Village Shop, Springbank, Medbourne
  • Auburn Place, Bitteswell Road, Lutterworth
  • Engineering Factory, Fairfield Road, Market Harborough

The consultation will run until 27 February. The council has been run by a Liberal Democrat, Green and Labour coalition since last May.

