Harborough District Council may add more buildings to its list of heritage assets

Harborough District Council, reports the Harborough Mail, has launched a consultation on adding a number of historic buildings to its list of heritage assets.
- Former Nat West, Barclays and HSBC banks in Market Harborough
- Former Station, Kibworth Beauchamp
- Husbands Bosworth Airfield, Sibbertoft Road, Husbands Bosworth
- Tollgate Cottage, Lutterworth Road, Bitteswell
- Village Shop, Springbank, Medbourne
- Auburn Place, Bitteswell Road, Lutterworth
- Engineering Factory, Fairfield Road, Market Harborough
The consultation will run until 27 February. The council has been run by a Liberal Democrat, Green and Labour coalition since last May.
No comments:
Post a Comment