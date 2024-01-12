Zac Goldsmith gets a ban after speeding four times, but at least he keeps his trousers

LBC reports:
Former environment minister Zac Goldsmith has been banned from driving after being caught speeding four times in London in less than four months.
Lord Goldsmith pleaded guilty the four incidents at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday. The driving offences took place between late April and early August last year. He was banned until mid-March.
Zac Goldsmith and cars? That rings a bell.
Sure enough, I can bring you this story from 2016:
Zac Goldsmith limped into the last hustings of the Richmond Park by-election an hour late after being struck by his own car.
The former London mayoral candidate was not badly hurt but his trousers were "shredded" when a volunteer driving his car clipped him while they were out canvassing.
The collision in New Malden happened as he was due on stage at the Richmond Society’s hustings - his last chance to debate publicly with his by-election rival, Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney.
Arriving an hour late after going home to change, he said he was "so sorry" for missing the start of such an "extraordinarily important event".
