Daisy Coper quizzed on Lib Dem commitment to free social care

"So many people don’t realise just how broken the system is until they, or a loved one, has to use it. ...
"Only with wider reform - like the Liberal Democrat pledge to increase care workers’ minimum pay, and creating a Royal College of Care Workers to create a real career path in the sector – will we achieve a vision where the most vulnerable in our society are cared for properly and those doing that caring are fairly compensated and appreciated."Asked about our policy of providing free personal care, she says:
The Liberal Democrats have long been champions of care: of care users, unpaid carers and social care workers. We have announced our commitment to free personal care, not dissimilar to the model in Scotland ... .Fundamentally, there are two reasons why we have made this commitment.First, people are living longer and often in ill-health and this has given rise to a huge injustice: some diseases can be treated by the NHS, free at the point of use, but when someone is diagnosed with a degenerative disease, like dementia, they will have to pay for their care.Second, free personal care will support people to live independently in their own homes, for as long as possible. This will maximise the opportunities for early intervention and prevention, helping people stay out of hospital in the first place and to leave hospital as soon as they no longer need to be there.
And Daisy is asked how will it be paid for:
There may be a danger that voters won't believe any big spending pledges in the current climate, but this commitment needs to be given prominence by the Liberal Democrat general election campaign.
Liberal Democrats publish a fully costed manifesto at every election, and the next general election will be no exception.
Our call for a Royal College of Care Workers will interest professionals, but free social care would have more effect on the daily lives of many voters.
