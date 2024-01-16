I returned to Andrassay's, but soon afterwards I discovered that I could earn more as a bus conductor and applied to the West Riding Bus Company at the Belle Isle depot in Wakefield for their one-day training course.
Held in a mock-up of a bus interior sets out as rows of chairs in an otherwise cheerless office, I was the only student in a room of men and women that included the driver of a horse-drawn shop, which had plied its trade on the estate throughout my childhood.
"Times have changed." the ageing driver remarked as I sat beside him. "Though I'll miss the fucking horse."
