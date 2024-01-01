Welcome to 2024, which will almost certainly see a general election.
If you want to promote a policy or make your predictions, why not write a guest post for Liberal England?
As you can see from the list below, I'm happy to cover subjects far beyond the Liberal Democrats and British politics.
I don't have to agree with every word in a guest post, but I'd hate you to spend your time writing something I really wouldn't want to publish. So do please get in touch first.
These were the last 10 guest posts on Liberal England:
- Will compulsory ID at polling stations break our model of canvassing and knocking up? - Augustus Carp
- A tour of some top political podcasts - Ruth Bright
- Liberalism, transport and the climate crisis - Peter Doveston
- Abandoning the War on Drugs would bring Britain so many benefits - Lee Dargue
- Why is the UK failing so badly at infrastructure? - James Oates
- 61 councillors have changed their allegiance since May's local elections - Augustus Carp
- Many liberal Conservatives are becoming conservative Liberals - Buddy Anderson
- Councillor defections: emergency update - Augustus Carp
- Look out for lobbying in the Listed Election -Augustus Carp
- Councillor defections: The scores on the doors at the end of 2023 - Augustus Carp
No comments:
Post a Comment