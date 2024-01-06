Flooding in Market Harborough - in 1958

We had floods in Market Harborough earlier this week but, judging by this newsreel, they were nothing to what the town experienced in the summer of 1958.
The Ritz stood opposite the Market Hall - it closed as a cinema in 1978. It's where I saw Jaws and Monty Python and the Holy Grail. My friend Tim Farnsworth knew about the abrupt ending of the latter and insisted that we left tat once to show how cool we were.
Look too for the imposing former carpet factory behind The Square. It opened in 1805, and in 1865 was where Robert and William Symington begam to produce their corsets. It was demolished in 1973.
h/t @staplefordtrain on Twitter.
