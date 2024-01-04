This, as far as I can establish, is Leicester's only Edward VIII pillar box. You will find it on Windley Road, where the Saffron Lane Estate reaches the ring road.
Edward VIII's rounded monogram didn't grab me. It might have looked better on some experimental plastic box of the 1970s had he managed to retain the throne that long.
I can't find an authoritative list of where all the Edward VIII boxes are, but it seems they number something over a hundred. There seem to be two more to be found in Leicestershire: look in Earl Shilton and Hugglescote.
