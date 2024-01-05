The Joy of Six 1192

Chris Bowers finds that Mark Pack's recent Never Mind the Bar Charts with Duncan Brack shows striking parallels between the Liberal Democrats under Charles Kennedy’s leadership and the party today.
Peter Simons on a call by more than 30 prominent figures in critical psychiatry for the government to acknowledge the evidence that antidepressants are no better than placebos for most patients and to increase funding of social and psychological interventions while decreasing drug prescriptions.
"A decline of empathy and a rise in narcissism are exactly what we would expect to see in children who have little opportunity to play socially. Children can't learn these social skills and values in school, because school is an authoritarian, not a democratic setting. School fosters competition, not co-operation; and children there are not free to quit when others fail to respect their needs and wishes." Children today are cossetted and pressured in equal measure, argues Peter Gray. Without the freedom to play they will never grow up.
"Elsewhere, the universality of the situation depicted in Brief Encounter, the pull between desire and duty, family and infidelity, was lauded. Whether Laura Jesson was privileged in her home life or not faded to the immaterial as people across the country felt they could identify with her dilemma." Rose Staveley-Wadham looks at the critical reaction to Brief Encounter when it was released in 1945.
A Very Public Sociologist takes a pessimistic view of Steven Moffat's call for a British version of The West Wing.
