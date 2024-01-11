The Joy of Six 1194

The government is blocking the release of all information about Prince Andrew’s decade as a taxpayer-funded trade envoy. This is the mark of a banana republic and not a mature democracy. argues Andrew Lownie.
"We tend to either blame them (parents need to use Tough Love, children should try harder) or say that there’s something wrong with their brain using the medical model (they have a 'mental disorder' or 'special educational needs'). After 'Blame', the medical model comes as a huge relief. It effectively says, 'It’s not your fault. There’s something wrong with your brain. You can’t help it'." Naomi Fisher argues that we need to think far beyond diagnosis when seeking to understand neurodiversity.
Michael Hindley pays tribute to Jacques Delors, the architect of European unity. The British government, by contrast declined to send anyone to his funeral.
"It was during the anti-Poor Law campaigns of 1836-38 that we see the return of George Hort the class warrior. He now appears regularly in the local press attacking Liberals at meetings for their betrayals of the 1832 Great Reform Act and the pernicious treatment of the poor as a result of the 1834 New Poor Law or representing individuals at Board of Guardians tribunals and in the magistrates’ courts." Steve Marquis celebrates Leicester's forgotten working-class hero George Hort.
Retired Martin recommends half a dozen Derbyshire pubs.
