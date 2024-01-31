Helen Morgan welcomes plans for new London to Shrewsbury and Wrexham rail service

The Shropshire Star reports:
The new Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway Company (WSMR) is proposing to bring back a direct service to and from London in 2025.
The plan would see new, daily train services between Wrexham General and London Euston, serving existing rail stations at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton and Milton Keynes Central.
WSMR intends to be an ‘open access’ train operator which is wholly commercial and does not require government subsidy.
And Time Out quotes Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, welcoming the proposed new service:
"One of the main issues on the doorstep here in north Shropshire is the lack of decent public transport links. A new link between Wrexham, Gobowen, Shrewsbury and London is very good news, and will bring an important improvement to our links with other areas.
"This is also an exciting prospect for Oswestry, which is set to be connected to Gobowen by rail in the coming years.
"They could see the benefits of additional services to Shrewsbury and Wrexham as well as to London Euston, making the case for reopening the line even stronger."
A similar open access service, the Wrexham and Shropshire, operated between 2008 and 2011. You can see one of their trains above and read the post I wrote after catching it.
Looking at the new service's proposed list of stops, I wonder if they plan to use the freight line through Sutton Park to get from Coleshill to Walsall.
