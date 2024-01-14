Dangerous cladding to be removed from Leicester's Phoenix Cinema and Arts Centre

From the Leicester Mercury:
Road closures will be put in place for a major project to remove unsafe cladding from a Leicester building. The Phoenix building will undergo the works amid a safety clampdown in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.
The building, which is in Leicester’s Cultural Quarter, encompasses a number of privately-owned apartments, business units and the Phoenix Cinema and Art Centre.
However, it is surrounded by cladding which has been deemed unsafe following reviews in the wake of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire which killed 72 people.
The city council has secured £14m from Homes England’s Building Safety Fund to carry out the necessary works.
