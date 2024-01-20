The case for a four-day week and the sad decline of Guido Fawkes

- A reduction to the maximum working week from 48 hours per week to 32 hours per week by 2030;
- An amendment to official flexible working guidance to include the right for workers to request a four-day, 32-hour working week with no loss of pay;
- A £100 million fund to support companies in the private sector to move to a four-day, 32-hour working week;
- A fully funded four-day week pilot in the public sector;
- A Working Time Council bringing together trade unions, industry leaders and business leaders to coordinate on policy and implementation of a shorter working week.
You can download it from the campaign's website.
I learnt this from the Guido Fawkes site, which is not somewhere I think to look for stories these days. And you can see why.
The site which once professed contempt for all politicians is now annoyed that some councils are planning trials of a four-day week despite the existence of government guidance saying they shouldn't.
And it gets worse.
The site promotes a list of recent article elsewhere. At the moment one of them involves Therese Coffey claiming that she knows that Kigali is the capital of Rwanda.
Guido Fawkes must now be the most conformist site on the web.
