Post Office claimed North Kilworth woman stole nearly £2000 after her branch closed

A former Harborough sub-postmaster was accused of stealing nearly £2,000 after the Horizon computer system reported a shortfall despite her Post Office being closed for a year.
The small branch in North Kilworth shut at the start of the pandemic in 2020, because it could not be adapted for social distancing.
Julie Beisner checked her accounts on the computer before closing the doors, which showed they were balanced.
After deciding to retire and close the office a year later before it re-opened, Post Office officials attended to complete a final audit on the system, which indicated a shortfall of £1,970.
Julie Beisner told the radio station that she suffered numerous problems with the system and estimates she paid £3,000 to Post Office to cover alleged shortfalls over the years. She described the experience as "traumatic" and said it showed there were still issues with Horizon even in 2021.
It makes you wonder just how many people have been robbed by the Post Office.
