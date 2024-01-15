The Joy of Six 1195

"You expect some silence in a library. But not this much. The reading rooms of the British Library near King’s Cross are usually home to busy writers and academics working on their next tomes, but on a visit this week, most of the desks were empty." Robbie Griffiths on the ransomware attack that crippled the British Library.
Tom Scott warns that conspiracy theorists are increasingly moving out of their internet echo chamber of medical disinformation and climate science denialism into real-world activism in communities around the UK: "There is no single, central point from which the movement is directed – indeed, one of its strengths is that it has grown organically. It is not overtly party-political, though Richard Tice’s Reform UK party, with which it shares many positions, appears to see it as a fertile recruiting ground. Some of its leading figures are also linked to groups even further to the right, including the neo-Nazi Patriotic Alternative."
In the wake of the impact of Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Mark Lawson chooses 13 television programmes that shook Britain.
Darcy Moore introduces us to George Orwell's militant suffragette Aunt Nellie.
"The wisdom of taking very young boys out of local and school football and placing them in a youth-academy setting is questionable for a number of reasons, not least because the overwhelming majority of them will never secure a future career as professional footballers." Post-Liberal Pete mourns the decline of street football and the rise of club academies.
