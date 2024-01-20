Searching for a good podcast on A Canterbury Tale

Search for a podcast on a subject you like, and the odds are it'll begin with protracted banter between people you don't know. I once had to fast forward for 30 minutes to get past it.
The words you should really fear are: "Before we start..."
And when they do finally start, more often than not the discussion isn't worth the wait.
This was my experience of searching for a podcast on the Powell and Pressburger film A Canterbury Tale the other night. The consensus of the ones I found was that there weren't enough superheroes or helicopter crashes.
But eventually I found a good one. I am happy to recommend the Film & Water Podcast about A Canterbury Tale.
I like the way they liken Powell and Pressburger to the Coen Brothers: two pairs of collaborative filmmakers who produce work with its own unique atmosphere.
And their discussion of A Canterbury Tale itself is well worth a listen.
Readers voice (wearily): Have you by any chance blogged about this film yourself?
Liberal England replies: Why, funny you should ask that! Indeed I have. Here's my Derailed by A Canterbury Tale.
No comments:
Post a Comment