Jonathan Harris chosen as Lib Dem PPC for Daventry

He has an extensive career in leadership development and change management and has worked with many different types of organisations in sectors including engineering, retail, financial services, construction and the motor industry. He continues to work in the UK, Europe and internationally.
Jonathan wants to build on his experience in local government and fight for causes that affect everyone in the Daventry constituency, particularly the cost of living, rural isolation, the lack of investment in transport, the broken care system, the underdevelopment of social and affordable homes, supporting small businesses, championing nature protection and fighting for action to tackle the climate crisis.
He has also seen how the government’s disastrous Brexit deal has damaged many small businesses and farmers alike.
Jonathan says:
"The Liberal Democrats offer positive alternatives to the way that this government have run this country and I look forward to meeting people with a positive message of hope."
